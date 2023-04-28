Even White House staffers admit that President Biden’s advanced age is affecting his workload.

Days after the 80-year-old formally announced he would run for re-election in 2024, Axios reported Friday that aides say it’s tough to schedule “public or private events” with Biden at certain times of day — namely weekends, mornings, and evenings.

In fact, the report adds, most of Biden’s public events happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

That works out to a 30-hour workweek — even less than the official 35-hour workweek in France.

So far this year, Biden has held just four events before 10 in the morning, 12 events after 6 p.m. — mainly state dinners, receptions, and Democratic fundraisers — and has spent a dozen more weekends without any public events.

“President Biden does nothing at 9 a.m.,” former White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC host Jen Psaki said on the air last month while waiting for Biden to deliver early-morning remarks on the Silicon Valley Bank failure. “He is a night owl.”

The president himself insisted last year that he does keep somewhat regular hours, telling actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their “Smartless” podcast that he rises at “7, 7:15” and spends about 45 minutes in the 8 a.m. hour working out.

READ MORE