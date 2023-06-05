President Joe Biden’s stumble across the stage after speaking at the Air Force Academy on Thursday will certainly feature prominently in Republican campaign ads aimed at reinforcing the theme, already gnawing at even his most ardent supporters, that Biden is too old and frail for another four years. The unpopularity of backup, Vice President Kamala Harris, only aggravates the problem.

To bolster his chances for reelection, Biden needs to engage in some out-of-the-box creativity.

Biden might rescue his faltering hope of reelection in one seemingly impossible way — asking the highly popular, former President Barack Obama to step in to replace Harris on the 2024 ticket.

This isn’t the first time the idea has been floated. There was talk about just such a ticket as early as 2015, before the Obama-Biden administration had even ended.

I think that Obama has been wrongly excluded from discussion about the 2024 race because it is simply assumed that he is constitutionally barred from running as a candidate on the national ticket. That is a mistake. As I will explain, the Constitution permits this kind of gambit — and, despite the apparent unlikelihood of it happening, both Biden and Obama owe it to the country to consider using it.

Biden continues to sink in the polls, with a recent Washington Post/ABC poll showing him actually behind Donald Trump, something considered almost unthinkable even before Trump’s indictment in New York three months ago. Biden has two crucial but connected problems — his age and his vice president. Harris’s unpopularity compounds voters’ concerns about Biden’s stamina and even his survival through a new term.

