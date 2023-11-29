Bidenflation: U.S. Households Are Spending an Extra $11,400 Annually to Afford Basics

The average U.S. household needs an extra $11,434 per year just to maintain the same standard of living they had only a few years ago, before inflation hit record highs under the Biden administration.

A Tuesday CBS News Moneywatch report used government data to determine how much Americans paid to live in January 2021 compared to today, finding that the typical family just can’t compete with the 40-year record-high inflation.

While the average hourly pay for workers has increased by 13.6 percent since the beginning of 2021, inflation has increased by 17 percent over the same period.

