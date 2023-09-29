Bidenflation: Prices Rises Twice as Fast on Soaring Gas, Highest Inflation in 7 Months

Higher gasoline prices forced Americans to spend more in August and pushed up the Federal Reserve’s main measure of inflation, providing more evidence that the path to lower inflation is unlikely to be a smooth one.The personal consumption expenditure price index, which the Fed uses in its official inflation target of two percent and the publicly released projections of policymakers, rose by 0.4 percent, twice the pace of the prior month. The increase was in line with economist expectations.

Compared with a year earlier, the PCE price index is up 3.5 percent, an acceleration from July’s 3.3 percent.Higher energy costs were the driver of inflation in August. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose by a more moderate 0.1 percent in August. Comapred with a year earlier, however, core prices are up by 3.9 percent, more than the headline number.A month earlier, core prices had jumped 0.2 percent from the prior month and 4.3 percent from a year earlier. The year-over-year figure was revised up slightly from the original estimate of 4.2 percent.

READ MORE