BBC News via Yahoo

Chinese President Xi Jinping has used a virtual summit with US counterpart Joe Biden to warn that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be “playing with fire”. The talks are the most substantial since Mr Biden took office in January. Both sides emphasised the two men’s personal relationship and the summit was an attempt to ease tensions. But they could not escape one of the most sensitive topics: the self-ruled island of Taiwan. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day. The US recognises and has formal ties with China. But it has also pledged to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of an attack. China’s state-run Global Times said Mr Xi blamed recent tensions on “repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China”. “Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt,” it said. The White House said Mr Biden “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Read more at Yahoo