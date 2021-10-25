Joe Biden got himself elected president partly by opposing the billionaires’ wealth tax proposed during the primary campaign by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Now, in a reversal, President Biden is preparing to embrace the idea.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a presidential candidate’s plans changed after getting elected. The shamelessness of the way that Biden has shifted on the issue, though, is something else.

It risks undercutting Biden’s claim to being a voice of moderation.

It also may reinforce voter cynicism. How’s democracy supposed to work if a politician, once elected, brazenly abandons one of the policy positions that won him the job?

Biden told wealthy donors during the campaign that they shouldn’t expect a tax cut from him, “But! No punishment, either.”

