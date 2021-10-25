Biden-Wyden Wealth Tax Would Break Campaign Pledge, Run Afoul of Constitution

Joe Biden got himself elected president partly by opposing the billionaires’ wealth tax proposed during the primary campaign by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Now, in a reversal, President Biden is preparing to embrace the idea.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a presidential candidate’s plans changed after getting elected.  The shamelessness of the way that Biden has shifted on the issue, though, is something else.

It risks undercutting Biden’s claim to being a voice of moderation.

It also may reinforce voter cynicism. How’s democracy supposed to work if a politician, once elected, brazenly abandons one of the policy positions that won him the job?

Biden told wealthy donors during the campaign that they shouldn’t expect a tax cut from him, “But! No punishment, either.”

Read more at Newsmax

Join now!

You may like these posts