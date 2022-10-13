NY Post

President Biden incorrectly told an audience in Colorado on Wednesday that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq.” Biden was in the middle of describing one of the Army 10th Mountain Division’s feats during World War II when he erroneously implied his offspring was killed in action. “American soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division scaled that 1,800-foot cliff at night, caught the Germans by surprise, captured key positions, and broke through the German defense line at a pivotal point in the war,” the president said. “Just imagine — I mean it sincerely — I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made.” Beau Biden passed away in May 2015 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., at the age of 46. He returned from a yearlong deployment to Iraq in September 2009, where he served as a military lawyer in a Delaware National Guard brigade.

