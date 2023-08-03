Biden White House Denies Playing Politics in Decision to Cancel Space Command HQ Move to Alabama

The Biden administration is denying that politics played a role in its decision to cancel the Space Command headquarters’ move from Colorado to Alabama, despite the decision coming amid a nasty fight with the state’s senior senator over abortion policy.

The Biden administration announced Monday its decision to cancel the move, which had been ordered by former President Donald Trump, saying it was due to “operational readiness.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Tuesday, “I will tell you politics played no role in this decision.”

“And so as you look back at this, it was a very thorough, deliberate process that was backed up by data and analysis and in compliance with federal law and DOD policy. And so ultimately, a decision had to be made, recommendations were provided and the President made a decision, and that decision came down to operational readiness,” he said.

The decision comes amid a White House standoff with Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has placed a hold on the Senate’s ability to confirm the Biden administration’s Pentagon appointees in a blanket fashion. The Senate can still confirm nominees on a one-by-one basis, but Senate Democrats are refusing to do so as that would take up valuable time on the Senate floor they would like to devote to other business.

