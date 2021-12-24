Breitbart

Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6Y12jHXOT3 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 23, 2021

A video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” during the celebrity-studded White House Christmas special is getting roasted on online. “Freaking weirdos,” one Twitter reacted. “I cannot but marvel at how out of touch this administration is,” another said. As Chinese coronavirus cases surge around the United States this Christmas, the dancing nurses are back, dancing in a viral video yet again — but this time, they are performing in the East Room of the White House. The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir. A video of the performance was posted to Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian.

Read more at Breitbart