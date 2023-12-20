Biden weighs up direct military strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen to avoid the $2million cost per shot of bringing down the rebel group’s attack drones in bid to protect trade routes through the Red Sea

The Biden administration could be looking at another strategy in its battle with the Houthi rebels in Yemen a step further after it emerged that the cost of shooting down one of the group’s drones over the Red Sea is around $2 million.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced a ten country coalition that would serve as a deterrent against terror attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea corridor.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the pact – which also includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain – early Tuesday in Bahrain.

Ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The disruption could have an adverse impact on western economies over the holiday season.

In late November, Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired missiles at a US Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen in a ‘significant escalation’ with American forces.

