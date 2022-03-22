POLITICO:

President Joe Biden urged companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately.”

President Joe Biden on Monday warned of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. — making his most prominent alert yet about what he called new intelligence concerning the Putin regime’s plans.

“The more Putin’s back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ … one of the tools he’s most likely to use in my view, in our view, is cyberattacks,” Biden said on Monday.

“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” he continued.

Biden had earlier issued a statement saying that the administration is reiterating earlier warnings, “based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”

Past U.S. intelligence warnings about the timing and manner of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were largely accurate. Biden urged companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately.”

Biden’s remarks and statement came with new urgency.

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, warned that the Russian government was eyeing U.S. critical infrastructure but did not cite any specific plans for attacks. She described Biden’s warning on Monday as “a call to action and a call to responsibility” to guard against attacks.

