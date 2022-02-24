AXIOS:

President Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “special military operation” in Ukraine moments before Ukrainian cities were bombarded by Russian missile strikes.

Details: Biden promised Ukraine President Zelensky in a phone call additional U.S. support and that “our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” according to a White House readout.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he added.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

— President Biden

What to expect: Biden said he would be monitoring the situation in Ukraine from the White House on Wednesday night and would continue to get regular updates from his national security team.

He will meet with other G7 leaders on Wednesday morning and “then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security,” Bien continued.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he added.

