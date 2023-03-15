President Biden gave a dire warning about the future while talking about climate change in a new interview.

While a guest on “The Daily Show,” Biden told former Obama aide Kal Penn that young people between 18 and 35 years old motivated him to sign off on the Inflation Reduction Act.

BIDEN: "If we don't keep the temperature from going above 1.5 degrees celsius, raised, then we're in real trouble! That whole generation is DAMNED! I mean, that’s not hyperbole!” pic.twitter.com/QIZcbWMYN0 March 14, 2023

“They had enough of it,” Biden recalled, suggesting they “showed up” to vote in the last two elections out of concerns over the environment.

Biden argued that “Mother Nature” was angry at how humans have treated the earth, saying he’s seen more extreme weather and forest fires since he took office.

“What happened was Mother Nature let her wrath be seen in the last two years,” he said. “So people can’t deny it anymore.”

The president warned younger generations would have no future to look forward to if we didn’t act on climate change.

“If we don’t keep the temperature from going above 1.5 degrees Celsius, raised then we’re in real trouble. That whole generation is damned. That’s not hyperbole. Really truly in trouble,” he claimed.

READ MORE