U.S. President Joe Biden called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to abandon the first of his government’s judicial reform bills, which is due to be voted on by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) on Monday.

Biden issued a statement as Netanyahu was still in the hospital, having had a pacemaker installed this weekend after doctors detected an irregularity in his heart. Barak Ravid of Axios.com reported on Biden’s message:

President Biden in a statement to Axios called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to move forward with the planned Israeli Knesset vote on a bill that is part of the government’s judicial overhaul, saying he is highly concerned about the legislation and its potential implications.



…



From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, “it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” Biden said in the statement.

As Breitbart News has reported, the first of Netanyahu’s judicial reforms would stop courts from overturning government policies on the basis of what unelected judges — many with left-wing views — find “reasonable.”

