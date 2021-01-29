The New York Post:

President Biden warned his younger brother Frank Biden not to get involved in any business deals that would dog the family before the younger Biden touted his relationship with the commander-in-chief in an Inauguration Day ad, according to a new report.

The former veep, whose scandal-scarred son Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential tax fraud, reportedly issued the stark warning to his younger brother on the campaign trail.

“For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden said, according to a Politico report published Thursday.

“Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you,” he added.

The report follows the news that Frank Biden, a non-attorney senior adviser for the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group, evoked his brother’s name in an ad touting the firm on Jan. 20 — the same day Joe Biden was sworn into office.

According to a CNBC report, the ad, taken out in the Daily Business Review newspaper, featured a photograph of the younger Biden alongside quotes describing his relationship with the new president.

The ad is focused on a lawsuit Berman Law Group is leading against a group of Florida cane sugar companies.

“The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront; the president-elect has vowed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and wants to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, for example,” the ad in the paper says, per the report.

In an email, Frank Biden denied accusations that he had used his brother’s name to gain clients, telling CNBC: “I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm.”

“I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm,” he added.

But Frank Biden is not the first member of the Biden clan who has tried to gain from the career politician’s name.

