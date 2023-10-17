Biden wants to ask Congress for largest aid package for Ukraine worth US$100 billion

Biden considers a “one-and-done” bill on financing the aid for Ukraine until the next presidential elections, trying to overcome an impasse with Republicans.

Some officials believe that adopting a single package of up to $100 billion may give Biden’s administration the best chance to facilitate the financing of the aid for Ukraine before the presidential elections set to be held in the US next November. This step will allow tge government to avoid further debate in the Congress concerning the spending on Ukraine next year.

“The idea about the “big package” is firmly supported by many in the administration,” a source familiar with the discussion reported.

Republican leader Donald Trump and two other leading presidential candidates from the Republican Party have many times criticised Biden due to providing Ukraine with aid, claiming that the money must be spent on internal priorities. Herewith the support of Ukraine among Americans is also decreasing.

According to two informed sources, the dismissal of Republican Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the Chamber of Representatives, may make it more difficult for Biden to ask the Congress for periodic replenishment of expenses on Ukraine, which will force him to change the approach.

