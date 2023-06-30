President Biden on Thursday wandered off the set of a live television interview on MSNBC before the show even cut to a commercial break.

Biden ends his MSNBC interview and just gets up and walks off set while they're still live pic.twitter.com/0NHfeugavE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 29, 2023

With the cameras still rolling, Biden got out of his chair, shook hands with host Nicolle Wallace and awkwardly walked away after she thanked the 80-year-old president for granting her a rare interview.

“Don’t go anywhere,” the MSNBC host told viewers as Biden made his exit, walking directly behind her.

It is unusual for guests to leave the set of cable news shows before the host tosses the program to a commercial break.

The clip of Biden walking off, apparently oblivious that the program was live, quickly went viral.

“WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING? It’s live TV!” former Republican National Committee staffer Steve Guest wrote in a tweet.

