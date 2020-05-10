Trending Politics:

It’s unclear whether Joe Biden is taking political positions opposite those of President Donald Trump simply to win favor with the Democrat base or if he really believes strongly in them, but either way they aren’t going to be good for our country.

In an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency late last week, the former vice president vowed to restore American taxpayer funding to the Palestinian Authority, despite the fact that its leaders work to against the interests of our one true Middle East ally, Israel.

“A priority now for the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace should be resuming our dialogue with the Palestinians and pressing Israel not to take actions that make a two-state solution impossible,” Biden said.

“I will reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, find a way to reopen the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington, and resume the decades-long economic and security assistance efforts to the Palestinians that the Trump Administration stopped,” he continued.

Biden’s work will be cut out for him.

