Free the experts already running the country and mask the people is a very strange message, but played to the entire four days of coronavirus cowering.

The highly contentious “Black Lives Matter” group powerful Democrats have literally bowed to went unmentioned, replaced instead with the late Rep. John Lewis’s call for America to “lay down the heavy burden of hate.”

Biden, to Democrats’ relief, did not commit any gaffes or lose his place during his longest speech since winning the primary, making strides against the increasingly bipartisan observation he is fighting a losing battle against cognitive decline.

On Monday evening, the REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION will begin. While details are still being finalized, early reports indicate that many or all of the speeches will be delivered in front of live audiences.

Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up the Democratic Convention Thursday night, putting an authentic and well-received closing argument at the end of an otherwise halting, depressing and frankly alien four-day rally, and previewing what may be the campaign’s calculation that a Kamala Harris VP provides left-wing cover for a rapid return to messaging from the Democratic Party’s political center.

Biden used the 25-minute speech, delivered from an empty convention center in Wilmington, Delaware, to contrast President Donald Trump’s “darkness” with his own “light,” and continued to stress the moderate credentials that have been a major theme of the Democratic National Convention. His words gently repudiated the more radical shifts of the Democratic Party, including anthem protests, demonizing white people, and The New York Times’ anti-American “1619 Project.”

A mere moment later, however, Biden paid homage to "systemic racism" — the concept that America is a racist country that's very systems conspire to subjugate minorities.

In the end, the documentary-style medium — one invented for television audiences — won out over nearly every speech, which is great for a long commercial but rough for eight hours of primetime television. Biden’s closing speech can’t give the burst of energy a successful public convention would have, but the sighs of relief from consultants, pundits and supporters increasingly wondering if he could still give a strong speech will have to suffice, and the increasingly uncomfortable defense of a hidden candidate will certainly get a burst of energy.

