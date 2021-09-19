Fox News

Biden has been at his Rehoboth Beach house since Friday after getting hammered on foreign, domestic fronts

President Biden took major hits this week, from the Pentagon confirming that a “tragic mistake” led to 10 civilians in Afghanistan dying in a drone strike, to the Food and Drug Administration rejecting his vaccine booster proposal, with much of the news breaking as the president headed to the beach for vacation. “So the U.S. drone strike did NOT kill any ISIS-K but did kill 10 innocent civilians, including 7 children. Unbelievable. The Biden administration is a sad, tragic mess and an utter embarrassment on the world stage!,” Trump-era White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany tweeted on Friday.

