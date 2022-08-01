President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using Federal Air Marshals to escort border crossers and illegal aliens before their release into American communities, sources close to Breitbart News reveal.

As the Biden administration continues overseeing record-breaking waves of illegal immigration, Air Marshals have been deployed to escort border crossers and illegal aliens from processing facilities at the United States-Mexico border to the custody of Border Patrol agents before they are released into the U.S. interior.

The catch and release process, detailed exclusively to Breitbart News, ensures border crossers and illegal aliens are apprehended, briefly detained, and then released into American communities via parole where they can secure work permits.

In one Arizona sector, more than 30 Air Marshals, a source said, have been deployed to help facilitate the mass release of border crossers and illegal aliens. The process is so widespread that a source said many arrive at the border expecting to secure parole.

“They’ll just straight up say ‘Where’s my parole?’ They’re aggressive,” the source said. “They know exactly what’s coming. The Air Marshals’ whole job is to walk them 50 yards.”

The source said that in Arizona, at least 9-in-10 border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended at the border are being paroled into the U.S. From February 2021 to May 2022, Biden’s DHS has released over a million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

