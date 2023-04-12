President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled the toughest rules to date for automobile emissions in an effort to push more Americans to purchase expensive electric vehicles.

The strict new pollution limits would require 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be electric, which is about 10 times as many as are currently sold and is far above the president’s previous commitment to have EVs make up 50% of cars sold by 2030.

But Americans aren’t quite sold on the deal, according to a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday, citing the high cost of EVs as the main reason for not purchasing one.

The average cost of an EV in 2022 was $64,338 while the average cost of a gas-powered car was significantly lower at $46,000, according to Kelly Blue Book.

The new emission rule from the Environmental Protection Agency will impact car model years 2027 through 2032, requiring 13% annual average pollution cuts.

READ MORE