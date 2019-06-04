POLITICO:

Former Vice President Joe Biden laid out a climate change plan on Tuesday that would pour $1.7 trillion of federal money into clean energy spending over a decade to bring U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Democratic front-runner’s plan is an effort to counter criticism from the party’s left flank that he does not support aggressive action to fight climate change, which has emerged as a major theme early in the presidential race. While short on details, Biden’s plan mirrors many of his rivals’ in calling for transitioning to clean energy sources and eliminating the emissions that are driving up temperatures, boosting sea levels and worsening weather disasters.

Biden also said his campaign would refuse donations from fossil fuel executives and corporations, a marker that greens have used as a measure of how serious candidates are in combating the industry’s efforts to slow climate policy.

And he said he would funnel federal revenues from eliminating the Trump tax cuts passed in late 2017 and ending tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry to finance a federal clean energy spending program. Biden would demand Congress pass climate change legislation his first year in office to create an enforcement mechanism for reducing emissions, make a “historic investment” in climate research and encourage “rapid deployment of clean energy” to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.