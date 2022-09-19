President Joe Biden said Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that U.S. military forces would defend Taiwan if there were “an unprecedented attack” from China.

Anchor Scott Pelley said, “On the same day we spoke to the President, Putin met with China’s leader Xi Jinping. There’s concern that Russia’s attempt to force reunification with Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. This is among the places where our interview runs into controversy.”

Pelley asked, “What should Chinese President Xi know about your commitment to Taiwan?”

Biden said, “We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago. And that there’s a One China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving. We’re not encouraging their being independent. That’s their decision.”

Pelley said, “But would U.S. forces defend the Island?”

Biden said, “Yes, if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.”

Pelley said, “After our interview, a White House official told us U.S. policy has not changed. Officially, the U.S. will not say whether American forces would defend Taiwan. But the commander-in-chief had a view of his own.”

Pelley asked, “So, unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?”

Biden said, “Yes.”

READ MORE