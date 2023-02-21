President Biden left a handwritten note praising the “freedom loving” Ukrainian people and saluting their leader’s “courage” following a surprise visit to Kyiv Monday.

“I am honored to be welcomed again in Kyiv,” Biden, 80, wrote in the message, which he left for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the guestbook at Ukraine’s Royal Palace.

“I stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine. Mr. President, please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership.

“Slava Ukraini!” Biden concluded, deploying the rallying cry that means “Glory to Ukraine!”

Accompanying an image of the letter, Biden tweeted: “Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back.”

Biden used his five-hour visit to the Eastern European nation to affirm the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” the country to fight off the Russian invaders.

