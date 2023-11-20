Biden turns 81, setting new record as oldest prez while staffers think up ways to protect him from stumbles ahead of 2024 election

President Biden will mark his 81st birthday Monday by forgiving turkeys — as his insiders reportedly ramp up their own operation dubbed “Bubble Wrap” to protect the oldest-ever president from his regular stumbles.The birthday boy will forgive the two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, on the South Lawn of the White House Monday morning, before first Lady Jill Biden later accepts the official White House Christmas tree.

Beyond the president’s daily morning briefing, they are the only official scheduled events for a birthday he will otherwise mark with a low-key family celebration.Still, the focus remains firmly on Biden’s age — with insiders telling The New York Times that the focus on trying to protect the oldest-ever president from tripping or falling during his reelection campaign is jokingly being called operation “Bubble Wrap.”“He doesn’t look and speak the part,” John B. Judis, a longtime political strategist and author, told the Times. “He’s not a commanding or charming presence on a presidential or presidential election stage,” Judis noted.

