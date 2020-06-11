Fox News:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in an interview Wednesday night with “The Daily Show,” claimed that President Trump will attempt to “steal” the presidential election.

Biden’s election-stealing comment on the Comedy Central program is a sharp allegation that reflects continued Democratic anxieties — over everything from mail-in ballot policies to suspicions that the president may have colluded with Russia during the 2016 election despite no such charges coming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the matter.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern,” Biden told host Trevor Noah. “This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

Biden made his comments in response to a question from Noah that referenced the voting fiasco in the Georgia primary this week that led to many people waiting in line for hours.

Democrats have embarked on a campaign to expand and protect mail-in voting in the lead-up to the November election that has Republicans worried it could lead to an increase in voter fraud. Trump himself has repeatedly slammed efforts to expand mail-in voting.

