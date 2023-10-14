Biden trips in Philadelphia before saying Hamas makes ‘Al Qaeda look pure’

Joe Biden had a nice trip today… pic.twitter.com/xcTheyBps6 — Brad 🇺🇸🤙 (@brad_the_og) October 13, 2023

President Biden stumbled twice Friday while walking up the steps of a stage in Philadelphia — before telling his audience that Al Qaeda terrorists seem “pure” next to those from “evil” Hamas.

The 80-year-old president initially staggered as he began to climb a small set of stairs to the stage, then lurched forward as he threatened to lose his balance completely — recalling a bad spill he took earlier this year during the Air Force Academy commencement exercises.

When Biden regained his footing, he theatrically gripped the railing with both hands and mugged for his audience before making his way to the lectern and giving an unexpected appraisal of the global terror network that carried out the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, killing 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.

“These guys make — they make Al Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil,” Biden said of the Palestinian jihadist organization that rules the Gaza Strip. “As I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel.”

President Biden staggered as he began to climb a small set of stairs to the stage.

READ MORE