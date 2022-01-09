BREITBART:

President Joe Biden is continuing to push mass vaccination for children, despite the fact that 0.00-0.02 percent of child coronavirus cases result in death.

“The FDA has now authorized booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from the Omicron variant,” Biden proclaimed on Friday:

The FDA has now authorized booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from the Omicron variant. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2022

Biden’s administration has, for weeks, continued to push parents to get their children vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus. The Biden administration has even collaborated with Sesame Street as part of a greater effort to get vaccines on the radar of young children. Last year, Sesame Street characters participated in a CNN town hall meeting about the vaccines, and Biden took it upon himself to praise Big Bird on social media for getting the shot:

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

MORE FROM BREITBART