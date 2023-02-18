Joe Biden’s “unity” pitch lasted about one week with Dark Brandon resurfacing on Thursday to give a divisive speech claiming that “white families” would gather ’round to celebrate the lynching of black people in the past and “some” are itching to do it again.

Biden on lynching: "White families gathered to celebrate the spectacle, taking pictures of the bodies … Some people still want to do that" pic.twitter.com/oNY0x9UKcv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2023

“You know, it was almost exactly one year ago that I signed a law more than 100 years in the making. It was an honor. It was one of the great honors of my career. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, making lynching a federal hate crime,” Biden said.

“You know, folks, lynching is pure terror, enforcing the lie that not everyone belongs in America and not everyone is created equal. Pure terror to systematically undermine hard-fought civil rights. Innocent men, women, children hung by a noose from trees. Bodies burned, drowned, castrated,” he continued.

“Their crimes? Trying to vote. Trying to go to school. Trying to own a business. Trying to re- — preach the gospel. False — false accusations of murder, arson, robbery. Lynched for simply being Black, nothing more. With white crowds, white families gathered to celebrate the spectacle, taking pictures of the bodies and mailing them as postcards.”

“Hard to believe, but that’s what was done. And some people still want to do that,” Biden said.

Linda Frickey, a 73-year-old white grandmother, was dragged through the street to her death in New Orleans by four black teens in a vicious lynching in March 2022 — just one week before Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law — and Biden didn’t even bother to mention it.

