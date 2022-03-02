BBC:

US President Joe Biden has told Congress that Vladimir Putin badly misjudged how the West would hit back once he invaded Ukraine.

In a primetime speech, Mr Biden vowed “an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny”.

Democrats and Republicans reacted to Mr Biden’s appeal to show support for Ukraine by rising in unison to applaud.

His State of the Union address came as pandemic-weary Americans grapple with galloping inflation.

In an hour-long address to lawmakers on Tuesday night, the Democratic president said: “Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy.

“He thought the West and Nato wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home.”

Mr Biden – whose chaotic withdrawal last year from Afghanistan damaged his popularity among Americans – added: “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

He announced that the US would ban Russian aircraft from American airspace, following similar bans by Canadian and European authorities.

READ MORE