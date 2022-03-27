NEW YORK POST:

The Biden Administration is poised to announce a new tax on the wealthy that could send Elon Musk into orbit.

Biden’s “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” proposal would set a 20 percent tax rate floor on Americans worth more than $100 million — hitting not only their stated income, but also their unrealized gains on stock holdings and other forms of wealth.

The plan will be included in the budget proposal that the White House will roll out Monday, the Washington Post reported.

Musk attacked a version of the plan in October, when it was being considered as a way to help pay for Biden’s since-abandoned “Build Back Better” social spending bill.

“Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you,” the multi-billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder posted on Twitter last year.

The proposal would cut projected federal deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, according to a fact sheet released Saturday by the White House Budget Office.

