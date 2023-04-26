President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised to destroy any regime that launched a nuclear attack on the United States or its partners as he delivered a warning to North Korea

He made the pledge as he stood beside his South Korean counterpart at the White House, soon after the two agreed a new deterrence pact giving Seoul a central role for the first time in strategic planning for the use of nuclear weapons.

As part of the ‘Washington Declaration,’ the U.S. will sent a nuclear ballistic-missile submarine to South Korea in a show of force, the first such visit since the 1980s.

In return South Korea committed not to pursue its own nuclear weapons.

‘The Washington declaration is a prudent step to reinforce extended deterrence and respond to advancing DPRK nuclear threat,’ he said, using an abbreviation for North Korea.

‘Look nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners, or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.’

