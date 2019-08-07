BREITBART:

Former vice president Joe Biden will accuse President Donald Trump of inspiring mass shootings, during remarks Biden is scheduled to deliver in Iowa on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the remarks released by the Biden campaign, according to Axios, are the following:

“How far is it from Trump’s saying this ‘is an invasion’ to the shooter in El Paso declaring ‘his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?’ Not far at all.”

“How far is it from the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville — Trump’s ‘very fine people,’ chanting ‘You will not replace us’ — to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying Jews ‘were committing genocide to his people?’ Not far at all.”

“We’re living through a rare moment in this nation’s history. Where our president isn’t up to the moment. Where our president lacks the moral authority to lead. Where our president has more in common with George Wallace than George Washington.”

Ironically, Biden’s above remarks are filled with what can only be described as false and inflammatory statements.