During a video address, President Joe Biden called systemic racism one of ‘the great crises of our time’

The video was directed at everyone in ‘the class of 2021’ where he noted other top crises were the economy and climate change

‘You’re graduating at an inflection point in our nation’s history – and you have a genuine opportunity to change the trajectory of our country,’ he said

Biden compared the current ‘inflection point’ to when he graduated around the time of the Vietnam War

President Joe Biden told new graduates that systemic racism is one of the ‘greatest crises of our time’ and said it was an ‘inflection point’ similar to the Vietnam War. Biden’s brief video message to graduates was released by the White House under his @POTUS address as the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in commencement ceremonies. Comparing today’s students to those who graduated during the era of the civil rights and anti-war protest movements, Biden encouraged them to seize the moment to tackle climate change and systemic racism which he described as one of ‘the great crises of our time’. Biden recounted his own experience and said that shortly after he graduated, his generation faced an inflection point as the Vietnam War split the nation coupled with fights for civil rights, women’s rights and environmental rights. ‘And now you face another inflection point,’ he said. ‘As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism and tackle climate change, we’re addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than before. ‘And because of you, your generation, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future than I am today,’ he added. ‘Just three years after I stood where you’re standing, two of my political heroes, Dr. King and Robert Kennedy, were gunned down. ‘The Vietnam War divided the nation and divided families. We’re in the midst of a great movement for civil rights, women’s rights, and environmental rights. ‘We — we faced an — an inflection point, and we did our best to seize that moment, because things were changing so rapidly, and now you face another inflection point.’

