President Biden stormed out of a press availability Thursday afternoon when asked if his ability to deal with China was “compromised” by his family’s business interests — complaining journalists were not being “polite” and telling them to “give me a break” before walking away.

Republicans say Biden can’t properly confront China on issues ranging from fentanyl and COVID-19 origins to a surveillance balloon that traversed US airspace this month because of his family’s financial links to Chinese state entities.

“Is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family’s business relationships in China, President Biden?” a reporter for The Post asked following a seven-minute address on the Chinese balloon and the subsequent shoot-down of three yet-to-be-identified objects.

At least four other reporters shouted questions at the president, who had not faced the press for nearly six days, but Biden chose to answer only The Post’s query.

“Give me a break, man,” Biden said, with a dismissive laugh.

