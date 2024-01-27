Biden tells crowd 2024 is ‘last year’ of his administration

Biden says 2024 is the "last year" of his administration. pic.twitter.com/ohhvqGJTiO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2024

While speaking in front of a crowd in Wisconsin on Thursday on infrastructure and the economy, Joe Biden said 2024 would be the “last year” of his administration.

The president appeared to forget that he was running for re-election and could serve another term if he wins in November.

“Raise your hand if you want to trade your tax rate now for 8 percent,” Biden asked those in attendance at the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, WI. “It sounds like I’m making this up: 8 percent, what [billionaires] pay.”

He went on to note that he had proposed a minimum tax of 25 percent on billionaires, suggesting that if they, and big corporations, paid “even close to their fair share,” the United States “could strengthen Social Security and Medicare, bring down the cost of childcare, eldercare.”

“Working-class and middle-class people would all be better off,” he added, “and it wouldn’t cost a penny.”

Biden chalked it up to “just basic fairness,” saying, “You know, it’s the right thing to do.”

“We can get this done,” he stated, “and I’ll be damned, in the last year of this administration, I’m going to get it done.”

