Biden tells climate protester to ‘SHUSH’ as he’s heckled about green policy during speech honoring John McCain

Joe Biden shutdown a climate change protester at his remarks in Arizona on Thursday by promising to meet with him afterwards if he would just ‘shush up.’

The President was talking about protecting democracy during remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts to honor the late Republican Sen. John McCain when the heckler stood up.

‘Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?’ the protester yelled, interrupting the president’s remarks. ‘Hundreds of Arizonans have died.’

The lone protester was pressuring Biden to declare a national emergency to unlock sweeping new federal regulations and funds to combat the climate emergency.

His heckling was unrelated to the remarks honoring McCain and calling on the preservation of American democracy.

