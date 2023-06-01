Joe Biden on Thursday delivered the 2023 commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Joe Biden claims to the graduating class at Air Force that he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school, which is definitely not a thing he ever did. But he did receive five student draft deferments while in college. pic.twitter.com/jXfXjgpk4O — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2023

Biden told the cadets he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school 300 years ago.

Joe Biden never applied to the Naval Academy and he was never ‘a good football player.’

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

There is no record of a Naval Academy appointment yet he has made this claim many times during speeches.

There is also no proof Joe Biden graduated high school in the 1700s.

According to the New York Post’s fact-check on this claim, curators at the Delaware Historical Association in Wilmington were never able to find any evidence to back up Joe Biden’s claims he was appointed to the military school.

