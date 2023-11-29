Biden tells 813,000 more Americans he has WIPED their student loan debt: President has now forgiven $127 billion for 3.5 million borrowers

Joe Biden told 813,000 more Americans that he has wiped their student loan debt on Tuesday, meaning the president has forgiven a total of $127 billion for 3.5 million borrowers.

The former students will soon receive an email from Biden notifying them that their debt has been forgiven – despite the fact that his plan to cancel $400 billion in debt was rejected by the Supreme Court in June.

The email – making clear that the help has come from Biden – read: ‘Congratulations — your student loan has been forgiven because of actions my administration took to make sure you receive the relief you earned and deserve.’

Biden’s headstrong push for the relief program coincides with the looming 2024 election and desire to get young voters on board.

A White House spokesperson said Tuesday: ‘The president is committed to fighting for hardworking American families, making sure we get them a little more breathing room, and allowing them to support themselves and their families.’

