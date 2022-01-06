DAILY MAIL:

President Joe Biden tore into former President Donald Trump for watching TV while a mob stormed the Capitol on January 6, mocked his ‘bruised ego’ and called him the ‘defeated former president’ in his speech on Thursday in his most searing attack on his predecessor.

Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, addressed the Capitol attack from Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol – one of the rooms hoards of Trump supporters traipsed through as they tried to break into the House chamber as lawmakers worked to certify Biden’s election.

‘We saw with our own eyes rioters menace these halls, threatening the life of the Speaker of the House. Literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America,’ Biden recalled. ‘What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president, who just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours.’

