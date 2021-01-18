Breitbart:

NBC News reports that a senior Biden transition team member warned the newest caravan of Honduran migrants not to come to the U.S. at this time. The official reportedly advised that if they come they will not be allowed to enter the U.S. — for now.

“The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” the unnamed transition official told NBC News. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.”

Currently, there are multiple programs put in place by the Trump administration to prevent the caravan migrants that are now forcing their way into Guatemala from Honduras from entering the U.S. if they make it this far. Those programs include immigration enforcement programs in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America and Mexico.

They also include the administration’s Remain in Mexico protocols and the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These programs led to the expulsion of approximately 90 percent of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Late last week, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with potential cabinet members and told them “his day one plans to introduce immigration reform legislation and protect DACA recipients,” Breitbart’s John Binder reported.

Their plans also include ending the Remain in Mexico policy and Title 42, Binder stated.

Currently, thousands of Honduran migrants are attempting to make their way through Guatemala after forcing their way through border crossings over the weekend.

