Biden Taps Vice President Harris to Lead Executive Level Gun Control Office

When President Joe Biden announces the new executive-level Office of Gun Violence Prevention on Friday, he will name Vice President Kamala Harris as the one to oversee the office, according to Politico.

On September 19, 2023, Breitbart News noted that Biden would be announcing the creation of the new office on Friday.

Information from the Washington Post indicated the office will operate as a coordinated effort between the “White House, the Community Justice Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety.”

Shannon Watts, a Mike Bloomberg affiliate who founded Moms Demand Action, praised the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, saying, “If this announcement is, in fact, the creation of a single point of leadership on gun violence in the administration, it’s a very big deal for the movement.”

She added, “A governmental focal point dedicated to creating a framework for overseeing national policy, research and resources would be more than symbolic — it would be a significant turning point for the movement.”

