NEW YORK POST:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been signaling to aides that he would likely serve only one term in office if elected president in 2020, according to a report on Wednesday.

Campaign advisers and some top Democrats have been debating whether he should publicly announce his intention not to seek a second term, but Biden is concerned that going public could make him a lame duck and rob him of political capital, Politico reported.

“If Biden is elected,” a prominent adviser to the campaign told the news website, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

Some believe that by Biden announcing his intentions and then selecting a young and diverse vice president and Cabinet, he could portray himself to Democratic voters as the candidate best suited to defeat President Trump and the candidate introducing fresh faces in the party.

“This makes Biden a good transition figure,” the adviser said. “I’d love to have an election this year for the next generation of leaders, but if I have to wait four years to get rid of Trump, I’m willing to do it.”