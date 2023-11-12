Biden suffers ANOTHER embarrassing gaffe as he stumbles through Veterans Day service and appears to get lost while laying a wreath

President Biden suffered an embarrassing moment of confusion at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he stumbled through a Veterans Day service. The President, 80, needed stage directions from an Arlington Honor Guard after laying a ceremonial wreath, taking several steps in the wrong direction before he was pointed to his spot next to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Biden then delivered a speech on the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ of American troops, acknowledging escalating global tensions as he praised how ‘Americans stand watch around the world, often with great personal peril.’ ‘War and conflict, death and loss, are not relics of our American history – they’re part of our American story.’ As Biden spoke, hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators descended on his Delaware mansion to protest the US support for Israel in the conflict in the Middle East. Biden looks LOST again after laying wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

