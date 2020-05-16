DSRN.com:

Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a “virtual roundtable” Thursday afternoon where he again struggled badly to communicate as his verbal gaffes continue to pile up.

The roundtable featured Biden along with Michigan Gov. Whitmer, New Jersey Gov. Murphy, and Connecticut Gov. Lamont, discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other recent Biden virtual events, Thursday’s was marked by technical hiccups like visual and audio glitches, along with the former vice president getting his tongue tied in knots.

Biden said at the beginning of the event:

“We’re … in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people. Millions of people. Millions of jobs. You know, and we’re in a position where, you know we just got new unemployment insurance, this morning, uh, numbers — 36.5 million claims since this crisis began.”

