Joe Biden gave a smile and chuckle, before darting down a White House hallway when recently confronted with Burisma bribery allegations from his time as Vice President.

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?”



'Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?'

‘Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?’ a New York Post reporter probed as Biden, 80, left an event with US diplomats in the White House East room.

Stopping as he walked away, Biden was seen awkwardly grinning, chuckling to himself and then shaking his head as he continued to stride away without answering the question.

According to a ‘highly credible’ whistleblower, an internal FBI FD-1023 memo created in 2020 details a $5 million ‘arrangement’ for an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national, who referred to Joe Biden as the ‘Big Guy.’

