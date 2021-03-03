The New York Post:

The Biden administration has still not briefed senators directly on last week’s airstrike at a facility in Syria allegedly used by an Iran-allied militia group, as Democratic lawmakers continue to express anger over the move.

Administration officials instead offered a briefing for Senate aides Tuesday, which Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told Politico he attended to get some semblance of justification for the strike from Biden’s team.

The Connecticut senator, who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, told the outlet he was not impressed with what he learned.

“I still need to be convinced that any president has the authorization required to take a retaliatory strike, especially outside of Iraq,” Murphy said, noting that, while outdated, previous authorizations still permit the use of force in Iraq. “I didn’t hear anything today that convinced me that there was justification that I’d apply to any administration,” he continued.

Aides who attended the briefing decried what information they were given in a separate readout obtained by the outlet, writing that the administration officials provided “unsatisfactory” answers and that there was “not a whole lot of substance.”

