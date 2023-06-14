Joe Biden’s State Department is asking for $76 million dollars for diversity, equity and inclusion and calling it a matter of national security.

In just a few short years, the left has embedded DEI policies in virtually every aspect of American life, but a matter of national security? Really?

This type of thinking used to be confined to liberal college campuses. Now it’s part of our foreign policy.

RedState reports:

Biden State Dept Demands $76 Million to Push Diversity and Inclusion, Citing ‘National Security’



In her role as chief officer for diversity and inclusion at the State Department, Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley testified before Congress on Tuesday morning, arguing the funds would allow her to hire new employees, monitor the racial and gender composition within the department and maintain records of employee reports concerning discrimination, harassment, and bullying.



She wrote in her testimony:



As you know, Secretary Blinken has an agenda to modernize the State Department to address our national security challenges with maximum effectiveness. These modernization efforts include: building capacity and expertise in critical mission areas; encouraging innovation; modernizing technology and data usage; reinvigorating our relationship with risk; and recruiting, retaining, and empowering a diverse workforce. This makes getting DEIA right a national security priority.



Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) is an integral part of the Secretary’s modernization agenda, and the BidenHarris Administration believes diversity of thought, background, perspective, and lived experience must be at the policy-making table. The Department needs an inclusive workforce with equitable opportunities to ensure our foreign policy is as strong, smart, and creative as it can be.



