Joe Biden tried to appear cool and calm Tuesday as he pompously ignored numerous reporters attempting to get answers pertaining to his mishandling of classified documents.

The awkward incident came as Biden met with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte inside the Oval Office.

Biden’s disregard of the press came as he got himself in hot water after a press conference in which he admitted to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that he stored a second batch of classified documents inside a home garage in Delaware near his Corvette.